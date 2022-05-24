Marilee Kendall is Derby through and through. The native resident started attending kindergarten at Derby Elementary School (the building that now houses the Derby Historical Museum), graduated from Derby High and spent all 36 years of her teaching career in USD 260.
At the end of the 2021-2022 school year on May 20, Kendall officially entered retirement after 35 years teaching at Oaklawn Elementary (and one year at Cooper).
For the majority of her career – three decades – Kendall taught fifth grade, after the sixth grade classes were transitioned out of the elementary schools. According to her, though, it was a formative experience at an even younger age that put her on the path to becoming an educator.
“When I was in third grade, we had to list three things that we wanted to do when we got older,” Kendall said. “One was to become a mother, one was to become a nun – I just wanted to fly, because “The Flying Nun” was on – but the other was to become a teacher. I think it was because I had really fun teachers even in the elementary [grades] and I liked school. I just liked being there.”
Kendall achieved two of her three goals (which hindered her options as a nun) and as soon as she started teaching she said she knew it was where she was meant to be.
Having spent 30-plus years in the classroom, Kendall has seen a lot of history. As colleagues would talk about significant events over the years (snow days, new staff additions, etc.), Kendall began to record them on one of her closet doors. Everything from tornados to a solar eclipse to the pandemic got etched into history.
“People would come into my room, ask a question and I said ‘let me check,’ and I’d open my closet door and we’d read through it,” Kendall said. “Kids loved it. In fact, my class this year wanted us to take the door to our new classroom. I said ‘they won’t let us do that,’ and it won’t fit; they wanted to switch out the closet door. There’s a lot of history on that door.”
Leading up to her retirement at the end of the school year, Kendall and her students also transitioned to the new Oaklawn Elementary building back in January.
It was a hard process in some ways – packing up so much history, students going without a playground for a while – but the payoff of moving into the building was well worth it, according to Kendall.
“That day finally came and the kids were so excited when we walked that long hallway and we were in our new building,” Kendall said. “It was like Christmas for those children; a brand new home. That was so thrilling as a teacher.”
While Kendall got away from teaching sixth grade early in her career, she said the idea of preparing her students for middle school has never faded.
Coursework has always been a part of that, but Kendall noted she has always focused on relationships as a foundational element as well and something that could help prepare her students for the future – something she has seen have an effect and has been glad to be a part of over the years.
“Something every single year that I really try to establish with the kids is that it is true that relationships mean everything, and if you can establish good relationships with people you’re going to go really far,” Kendall said.
“We had a connection. We built that relationship. Over the years I’ve been invited to graduations, weddings, baby showers and bridal showers,” she said. “You do make a difference, you do touch people’s lives, you do build relationships, and they’re pretty strong.”