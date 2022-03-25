Derby City Council Member Tom Keil recently announced his decision to step down from his seat on the governing body to take a position with the city. He will soon start work as assistant director of public works for Derby.
Keil had served on the Derby City Council for seven years. He was appointed in 2015 and was elected in 2017 and 2021.
With Keil’s resignation, the city is looking for individuals interested in representing Ward I. It will have 60 days to fill the vacant seat, with the appointee serving the remainder of Keil’s (nearly full) four-year term.
Currently, applications are being accepted and are available at derbyks.com/council. Applications can be submitted to cityclerk@derbyweb.com or returned to Lynn Ciarleglio at City Hall, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.