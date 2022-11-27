The Kansas Department of Transportation is currently accepting proposals and seeking a consulting firm to perform a traffic study along the K-15 corridor. The area of the study would extend from I-135 in south Wichita to 95th Street South just south of Derby.
Scope of work would see the selected consultant set forth an overall land-use and access management strategy, and identify various transportation improvements to keep traffic moving safely and efficiently as development occurs. The study is intended to help KDOT and partners (including the city of Derby) make informed transportation decisions over the next 20 years.