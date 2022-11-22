The Kansas Department of Transportation is currently accepting artwork to enter in the 2023 NASAO National Aviation Art Contest.
Entries from individuals ages 6-17 are being accepted through Jan. 10, 2023. The theme of the 2023 contest is “Air Sports and the Environment.” First place in each age group will receive a prize package sponsored by the Kansas Commission and the top submissions will go on to compete at the national level.
All entries will be displayed at the Feb. 16, 2023 Aviation Day at the State Capitol, where first place winners will be honored.
For more information or to submit an entry, visit https://nasao.org/page/international-aviation-art-contest or email airportquestions@ks.gov.