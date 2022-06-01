TOPEKA – Kansas driver's license holders can now quickly and conveniently update their address on their current credentials. Kansas licensees can update their address by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play store or visiting ikan.ks.gov.
"The addition of address change to the iKan app will benefit all Kansas driver's license holders,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. "This expansion of service creates efficiency while shortening wait times for Kansans who must visit one of our driver's license stations by allowing Kansans to update their address of record from anywhere."
"We are excited to provide the option for Kansas drivers to update their address through the iKan service,” said David Harper, Division of Vehicles Director. "This is the latest development in our commitment to expand service options for our customers."
To update an address using iKan, the Kansas Department of Revenue's official renewal app, customers must submit proof of a valid address with a copy of their current license. Once their address is updated, the licensee will receive an updated credential in the mail.