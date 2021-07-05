The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Spring Creek and the Arkansas River, recommending residents and animals not enter water in the area.
City of Derby Utilities staff discovered on the morning of July 4 that a piece of equipment had failed at the wastewater treatment facility south of town. The failure caused some incoming sewage to backup and bypass the plant into Spring Creek near the river.
The equipment has been repaired and all processes of the plant are functioning as normal, according to a city release.
KDHE issued the stream advisory once notified about the equipment failure.
City staff is working with KDHE to get the advisory lifted. KDHE will rescind the advisory once flows recede and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.