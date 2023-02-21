Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard recently announced that the agency has awarded Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters (KSPHQ) $231,616 to support the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition’s continued enhancement of suicide prevention efforts, goals and activities across the state.
KSPHQ is responsible for providing logistical and financial support to the Kansas Suicide Goals of the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition, including providing enrollment support to new and existing members, facilitating the annual review and updates of the Kansas Suicide Prevention plan, assisting in completing an environmental scan of suicide prevention activities statewide, organizing an in-person annual meeting of the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition that includes suicide prevention/intervention trainers and providing information to policy makers and advocates on how to enhance efforts of suicide prevention.