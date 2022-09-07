The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has been awarded a $25 million initial federal grant to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The KCC plans to use the funds to pay for eight projects involving the plugging of more than 2,300 abandoned wells over the next two to three years. Four projects are located in eastern Kansas; the other four are located in central and western Kansas.
While the federal grants will help reduce the total number of abandoned wells in Kansas, the KCC will still rely on industry-generated funds to plug the thousands of wells remaining after the federal program expires.