KC-46s at Wichita’s McConnell Air Force Base and around the U.S. have been cleared for worldwide deployment, effective as of mid-September.
The announcement was made following the recent completion of an evaluation exercise by McConnell KC-46s. During the exercise, the KC-46A completed its first operationally tasked mission in a combat zone when it refueled two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. Also during that exercise, the KC-46s completed 206 flight hours offloading 1.46 million pounds of fuel to 66 aircraft.