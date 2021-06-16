IOWA CITY, Iowa – Ethan Kardin of Derby was among the more than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Kardin is a first year undergraduate student in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in microbiology.
Dean’s list status was earned by 872 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa.
To earn the designation, Kardin achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on at least nine semester hours.