The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is currently inviting commuters from across the state to provide feedback on their travel experiences for its annual customer satisfaction survey. Turnpike users, whether daily or occasionally, are encouraged to share their thoughts to help KTA prioritize future projects and make internal improvements.
Previous improvements and enhancements that came from customer feedback include electric vehicle charging stations, increased vertical bridge clearance and KTA’s 2024 transition to cashless tolling.