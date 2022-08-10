The Kansas Turnpike Authority is holding its seventh annual “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” video contest. The KTA holds the contest in conjunction with Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day on Oct. 10, which is designed to raise awareness about safe driving. The video contest is open to Kansas students from eighth to 12th grade.
The time limit for the video ranges from six seconds to one minute and must be on YouTube for judging. The video may be used by the KTA after the contest. The link to the entries must be shared on the KTA website by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25. For more information, visit ksturnpike.com/contests.