The U.S. Department of Labor recently awarded more than $65 million in grants to 45 states in an effort to increase their ability to serve, improve and strategically expanded registered apprenticeship programs and pre-apprenticeships offered through the national system.
As one of the 45 states awarded, the Kansas Department of Commerce is set to receive over $6 million to help expand apprenticeship access in high-growth, high-demand industries such as advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, infrastructure and clean energy, education, and health care.