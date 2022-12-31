Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office, to expand broadband access, adoption and affordability.
The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development (OBD) will engage with stakeholders across Kansas to develop a five-year action plan and Statewide Digital Equity Plan, which will provide direction and measures to assist in deployment of high-speed affordable and reliable internet to all Kansans. Both plans will be submitted to NTIA by August 2023. The office will hold events at 25 to 30 locations around the state in January.