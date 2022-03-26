The Derby Kansas Grown Farmers Market is set to reopen for the season on April 2 at the Madison Avenue Central Park parking lot. The market offers fresh, seasonal produce, locally made products, handmade crafts and a variety of non-produce items. During the season, the market is open on Saturdays at the park from 8 a.m. to noon.
Derby’s Kansas Grown Farmers Market is a member of Kansas Grown farmers markets. Interested vendors with Kansas-grown or Kansas-made products may visit www.kansasgrowninc.com or contact Tom Lezniak, market manager, at tlezniak@gmail.com.