As part of regularly scheduled maintenance, Kansas Gas Service began replacing approximately 900 residential natural gas service lines in Derby on Aug. 9.
The project is expected to take about eight months to complete.
Customers affected will be notified by NPL, the contractor assisting Kansas Gas Service. Work will take place Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional work on Saturdays.
The first addresses being impacted by the project should expect work being completed in the next 3-4 weeks.
For questions or if experiencing a problem, contact Kansas Gas Service at 800-794-4780.