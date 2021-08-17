Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson is once again facilitating community conversations across the state to gather feedback on the state's vision for K-12 education.
Watson will be bringing the Kansans Can Success Tour to the USD 260 Administrative Center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
The tour is intended to gather community input on the current direction for Kansas K-12 education and share progress made toward achieving the vision established by the Kansas State Board of Education in 2015.