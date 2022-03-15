TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland recently announced that the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) is engaging communities in the creation of a statewide strategic plan for developing the creative arts industry in Kansas.
A successful plan will re-imagine the place culture holds in Kansas communities; expand the role the arts play in achieving local priorities; build and support statewide infrastructure for the creative sector; and outline broad, high-impact strategies that Kansans see as necessary for individuals and communities to thrive.
The first two public engagement sessions will be held in Garden City at 6 p.m. March 21 and in Wichita at 5:30 p.m. March 22. More information about the public engagement sessions and registration can be found at the KCAIC Strategic Planning 2022 site (https://www.kansascommerce.gov/program/kcaic/strategic-investment-program-2/).