New features have been added to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s travel information website, KanDrive, to provide motorists additional resources when planning travel routes and getting information about current roadway conditions across Kansas.
After signing into a KanDrive account, motorists can now:
• Select favorite live traffic camera views to always show.
• View travel time and directions for custom routes.
• Schedule travel time alerts for saved routes.
• Search for information by highway route, predefined area or draw a custom search area.
Travelers rely on KanDrive year-round, but in recent weeks it proved to be a vital tool for drivers due to snow and ice events. Nearly 216,000 people used the KanDrive website about 460,000 times from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17.
KanDrive (www.KanDrive.org) is a one-stop gateway for highway and travel information available on computers and smartphones.