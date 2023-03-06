Crime, over the past year, was up slightly (2%) in Derby. That is according to a report Derby Police Chief Robert Lee presented to the City Council at its most recent meeting on Feb. 28.
Reporting changes played a role in those increased numbers, but Lee noted the city has seen an uptick in specific types of crimes. The Derby PD is taking measures to address that in 2023 and beyond.
Of the types of crimes growing in Derby, Lee noted both cases and arrests at Derby High School and the middle schools went up dramatically in the past year. Primarily, that was related to vaping and tobacco violations.
While on the more minor end of a national trend, that points to the drug crimes that remain a pressing concern for Derby PD and other departments across the country. Though not related to vaping, the new K9 unit being formed in Derby will help with some of those drug cases.
Lee said he “has no doubt” that drugs are being trafficked through the community on a daily basis. With the introduction of the K9 unit, he expects that to have a significant impact on that type of crime.
“I think you’ll see probably some significant drug seizures because people will not be used to there being a drug dog in Derby, and historically these dogs tend to produce results,” Lee said. “Really what it’s all about is community safety, and this dog is just another tool that we have to do that.”
Derby PD’s canine team member, Jax (recently named through a public contest), and handler Officer Dylan Bible will begin training this month with the goal to start patrols in July. On top of drug cases, the K9 unit will also be called in to help with barricaded persons and felony searches.
Like certain drug cases, theft was in the rise in Derby in 2022, with such cases increasing by 13% over the past year.
A number of factors played into the growing number of theft cases, including the courts’ backlog on felony cases. A big factor, though, was Derby PD’s own staffing. Bringing staff numbers up will help with theft deterring efforts (like the department’s shoplifting reduction team), and Lee noted getting school resource officers back in the summer will start to help.
“With thefts being particularly problematic, we have the shoplift reduction team and other efforts in place to try and keep a lid on thefts,” Lee said. “Thefts are really out of control across the country. We see more professionals shoplifting today than we ever have in the past in Derby.”
One major success in addressing theft that Lee pointed to are the Flock license plate cameras throughout Derby. In the first full year of use, the Flock cameras helped recover 13 stolen vehicles at a total value of $1.2 million, leading to 35 arrests.
Through the Flock cameras, Lee noted Derby PD can set its own alerts while also helping outside agencies with active cases. With some help from U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, Lee noted funding was set aside to add nine more cameras in 2023 – bringing the total in Derby up to 16.
“It’s probably one of the most successful technologies in law enforcement that I’ve seen in my career,” Lee said.
Additional measures Lee will be pushing for during the next budget cycle include a motorcycle unit and drone program for Derby PD.
While traffic accidents were down (4%) in 2022, injuries from accidents were up (5%). As Derby grows, the sheer traffic volume continues to put a premium on safety – with Lee noting motorcycles have proven to be the “most effective tool for traffic enforcement.”
Having current staff already well-versed in drone usage, Lee pointed out that could also enhance the department’s future response to a number of cases. No longer having access to a nearby police helicopter, that has become more of a pressing need.
“The drone provides us with a lot of things that we can’t normally do,” Lee said. “A drone program is advantageous for us to have.”
Cases Lee projected a drone could help with include missing children/adults (especially at night), wanted persons on the run, active shooters, etc.