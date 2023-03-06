K9 Unit

 

Jax, the Derby PD’s new canine officer, is currently in training with the goal of starting patrols in July 2023.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Crime, over the past year, was up slightly (2%) in Derby. That is according to a report Derby Police Chief Robert Lee presented to the City Council at its most recent meeting on Feb. 28. 

Reporting changes played a role in those increased numbers, but Lee noted the city has seen an uptick in specific types of crimes. The Derby PD is taking measures to address that in 2023 and beyond.

