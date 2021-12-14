A wreck occurring the morning of Dec. 8 reportedly led to one fatality after a Dodge Caravan and Mercedes Sprinter van collided at the intersection of 55th Street South and K-15 highway. The driver of the Dodge van was eastbound on 55th Street South and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on K-15. The southbound Mercedes Sprinter van struck the Dodge van on the driver’s door.
The operator of the Dodge van, Donnelle Sholtess (74) of Wichita, was transported to a local hospital and later died.
The operator of the Mercedes Sprinter van, a 33-year-old male from Bel Aire, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.