The fifth annual Just Tri Youth Triathlon will be returning to Derby at Rock River Rapids (1900 E. James) from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on July 24. The triathlon will be open to kids ages 7-14.
Participants ages 7-10 will swim 50 yards, bike four miles and run a half mile. Individuals ages 11-14 will swim 100 yards, bike six miles and run one mile. The goal of the event is to encourage youth to try new things, learn values like determination, and participate in activities that promote a healthy lifestyle.
Registration costs $35 and ends on July 20.