Just Tri 2022

The Just Tri Youth Triathlon has seen an increase in participants in the second year since the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The youth triathlon was designed for kids to learn life lessons through a challenging event.

 FILE

The Just Tri Youth Triathlon was designed to help kids learn life lessons by challenging themselves in a unique way. The event, to be held July 23 at Rock River Rapids, is entering its sixth year. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the triathlon is inching closer to its previous participant numbers. 

It all started when Sarah Brown’s son participated in an indoor youth triathlon hosted by the Derby Recreation Commission in 2012. It was held at the recreation center. Watching the triathlon and learning that there were not many youth events in the area inspired Brown to work to build one in Derby. 

