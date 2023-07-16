The Just Tri Youth Triathlon was designed to help kids learn life lessons by challenging themselves in a unique way. The event, to be held July 23 at Rock River Rapids, is entering its sixth year. After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the triathlon is inching closer to its previous participant numbers.
It all started when Sarah Brown’s son participated in an indoor youth triathlon hosted by the Derby Recreation Commission in 2012. It was held at the recreation center. Watching the triathlon and learning that there were not many youth events in the area inspired Brown to work to build one in Derby.
“I saw that there were not really many youth triathlons in this area,” Brown said. “There was one in Hutchinson, and I even took my son to one in Pittsburg, Kan., just so he could do one. I really wanted to start one in this area.”
Brown recruited her friend and DRC Facilities Coordinator Darcie Parkhurst to help put together the first youth triathlon in Derby in 2016. It was held just outside the Derby rec center and brought out 74 participants. The next year, it was held at Rock River Rapids, which has been the host every year since.
The organizers worked to make the event a doable yet challenging course. It is split into two age groups. The 11 to 14-year-olds swim 100 yards, bike six miles and run one mile. The mini-triathlon for 7 to 10-year-olds is half the distance in each discipline.
The purpose of the triathlon is more than the race itself. According to Brown, it was designed to give kids an opportunity to get out of their comfort zones and try something new.
“We don't make it about the winning. It’s really about the experience as these children learn that they can do big things,” Brown said. “In the process, they learn discipline, which can be a life lesson. It is so fun to watch them because they are working so hard, and then seeing the joy on their faces when they finish is amazing.”
In 2018, the event had the highest turnout, with 108 participants. The event was going strong, but the pandemic stalled the traction the event was generating. Brown said it was heartbreaking to cancel two years, and there was some uncertainty about bringing the event back in 2022.
This year, the triathlon has brought out 77 participants, which is the highest since 2019. Brown said there are 13 7-year-olds that have signed up for the mini-triathlon, which was exciting to see.
“We are thrilled with how many are registered this year,” Brown said. “There are a lot of younger athletes. Hopefully, they love it and keep coming back.”
Brown enlisted the help of semi-pro triathlete Kevin Nickel to come out and do a training day July 16. On the training day, he ran through the course for the kids to help them get a visual of what to expect on race day.
“There is a lot of pre-race anxiety because a lot of new participants just don’t know what to expect. It helps the parents and children figure out how the race works. It helps the kids when they come in for the race,” Brown said.
There are some big plans in the works for the Just Tri Youth Triathlon, according to Brown. She said she would love to bring back an adult triathlon in Derby and make it a health and wellness weekend revolving around fitness.
“I’m so excited for whatever is in store for the Just Tri Youth Triathlon,” Brown said. “It would be cool to make it like a family weekend that revolves around health and wellness. We just want to continue to push people out of their comfort zone and do something different regarding fitness.”
The 2023 installment of the Just Tri Youth Triathlon will be held on July 23. The mini-triathlon is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., with the youth triathlon to follow.