While Andy Jones may be new to the lead minister position he recently took on at Derby’s South Rock Christian Church, he is certainly not new to the church congregation.
Jones has spent the last decade in Derby, serving as youth minister at South Rock before transitioning to the role of lead minister as of Aug. 2.
As youth minister, Jones was in charge of events and programming for church members in grades six through 12. Now, as lead minister, he noted he will take on a more overarching role directing the church – providing leadership and guidance, along with the elders, for the entire congregation.
That includes serving as primary preacher at Sunday services, as well as guiding staff to best serve the church community.
“I figured that someday I might go into senior ministry, or lead ministry, because I do like preaching and I do feel like I have some leadership gifts. Usually people don’t stay in student ministry their entire life. There’s usually some time that people transition,” Jones said.”Really, it was just kind of the circumstances that opened up the position for right now that it was like, ‘OK, this is something that God wants me here right now.’”
Prior to moving to Derby with his family, Jones served as a youth minister in Seneca, Mo., for nine and a half years near where he grew up and attended college in Joplin, Mo.
Admittedly, Jones said he intended to go into engineering out of high school because of his passion for math and science, but several of his classmates saw a different path for him.
“When I was in high school, a lot of people kept asking, ‘Have you ever thought about youth ministry? I think you’d be good at it,’” Jones said.
Pushing past his introverted nature – Jones said he would get scared to even present book reports in front of class – a bit of luck helped put him on his path to ministry. At a summer camp before his senior year, he won 12 free credit hours at Ozark Christian College in Joplin.
Originally looking to focus on youth ministry, Jones said God pushed him to pursue more comprehensive studies. He noted it is uncommon to have two long periods serving in that more focused area of ministry, but referencing a verse from Esther he said he felt it was time to take on a bigger leadership role where he could impact more people.
“My heart is very much to serve people. When people are connected to Jesus and they actually see that in people, it inspires them. It doesn’t have to be ‘hey, here’s the taught things,’ even though I think that’s super important, but when they see that in action it really does inspire people and it empowers them. They see it being real,” Jones said. “Part of me is very much ‘how do I look like Jesus? How do I let Jesus transform me?’ As that happens, then people can be transformed themselves.”
Taking on a larger leadership role, Jones said he doesn’t know what the elders’ long-term vision is for South Rock but he looks forward to now being a part of those discussions.
While he is excited for the opportunity as lead minister, Jones said that even as he expects to take on more responsibility he is also looking forward to continue to work as a team and empower South Rock staff to work together toward the church’s goals.
“Initially, I really want to encourage the staff and our key volunteers to kind of be moving in the same direction,” Jones said. “We’ve all been doing a lot of good things in the past, but maybe there’s a way we can pull together even more.”