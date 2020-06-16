After receiving requests from Derby Board of Education board members, Director of Operations Burke Jones presented a prioritized list of bond project alternates at last week’s board meeting. The projects are potential alternates that could be completed with remaining bond funds. The list is not prioritized by project but by groups of projects. Project costs are estimated.
Priority level 1 (total $4,005,000): Cooper playground enhancements $150,000; DHS carpet replacement $350,000; DHS Group C restroom renovations $280,000; DHS lecture hall remodel $100,000; DHS pavement and sidewalk rehabilitation $150,000; DMS bus lane and entrance $350,000; dugouts for soccer complex $100,000; Educational Support Center roof $200,000; El Paso ceiling and lighting replacement $160,000; El Paso roof $475,000; Louisa and Bulldog Drive resurface and repair $200,000; Oaklawn playground enhancements $150,000; Panther Stadium security video system $50,000; Park Hill roof $675,000; playground asphalt resurfacing $150,000; repeaters in building dead spots for first responders $50,000; Tanglewood parking lot replacement/resurface $125,000; transportation parking lot lighting $75,000; transportation parking hard surface expansion and repair $200,000; Wineteer office cabinets/countertop behind desk $15,000.
Priority level 2 (total $1,345,000): Concrete replacement districtwide $150,000; Data Center move $500,000; Derby Hills millwork replacement $120,000; new clock systems in select buildings $250,000; separate meters on OAC and Carlton $75,000; playground fencing $100,000; Swaney millwork and door replacement $150,000.
Priority level 3 (total $850,000): DHS administration addition $500,000; DHS Media Center additional new furniture $250,000; Wineteer galvanized pipe $100,000.
The estimated costs for all the projects totals out to $6.2 million.