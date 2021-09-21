The Joe Herndon Memorial Scholarship was presented at the Armed Forces Appreciation Night before the football game on Sept. 10.
Herndon was fatally shot in active duty in 2004. Reid Liston and Jack Hileman, both unable to attend the presentation, were selected as this year’s scholarship recipients. Their families accepted on their behalf.
Front row: (left to right) Rhonda Lanier, Madi Jenkins, Brandi Hileman, Melanie Herndon, Virginia Evans, Kale Harris, Dara Liston, Matt Liston. Back row: (left to right) Donna Hileman and Gary Hileman.