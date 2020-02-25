The Derby Chamber of Commerce and the Work Force Alliance of South Central Kansas will be sponsoring a job fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry.
The fair is open to all businesses in the Derby area. The only stipulations are that they must be actively hiring and are not permitted to sell products or services at the event. Interested businesses can reserve booth spaces at https://business.derbychamber.com/events/details/job-fair-2509.
Job seekers do not need to register before the event. There is no admission charge.