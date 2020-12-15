Jean Garinger is the 2020 recipient of the Derby Community Foundation’s Generosity Award, being “surprised” with the award on Monday at her office.
Generous is the first word that many people would use to describe Jean Garinger.
“Generous is her lifestyle. She sees need and doesn’t wait for someone else to come to the aid. Jean is the first to step up and she gives without any hesitation,” said Lisa Woolsey, who nominated Garinger for the award.
A few examples of Garinger’s generous acts include:
Kansas Honor Flight
American Family Insurance is a national sponsor of Honor Flights, and when they wanted to support the Kansas Honor Flights program, they looked to their local agent and community leader, Jean Garinger, to be part of a $2,500 donation to the Kansas Honor Flights (KHF) program. It was because of that connection between American Family and Kansas Honor Flights that Jean first learned of the great opportunity that KHF brings to local veterans.
It also ignited a passion in Garinger that went from just a knowledge of the program to a desire to do something big that could bring awareness and funding to Kansans who deserve the Honor Flight experience.
Garinger created an event that would support our local veterans: Handbags for Heroes, a gala event featuring an auction of high-end purses. Sadly, the event was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, Garinger has conducted two online auctions of the handbags and has secured an additional $5,000 for Kansas Honor Flights.
While Garinger said she was honored to be recognized by a great organization like DCF, the perk of being able to award a grant was a nice bonus.
“I am very humbled by being nominated and receiving that award,” Garinger said. “The best part about it for me is you are able to give an additional grant to an organization and I was able to give that $500 to Kansas Honor Flight, so that made getting the award all the better.”
Providing office space
Jean Garinger’s generosity does not end at financial support. She is willing to give and share from any resources she has at her disposal, including allowing nonprofit organizations to use space in her office to support their programs.
The sharing of office space started when a small, local church needed office space because their weekend meeting space did not allow for an office during the week. Without hesitation, she recognized the need (without being asked) and offered to donate an office to the pastor so the church could have a permanent location to accomplish administrative work during the week.
When the church no longer needed the office space, Garinger recognized that another local nonprofit could utilize the space she has available in her office and she offered her space to Circles Derby.
Simultaneously, she converted storage space in her office into a storage location for a national nonprofit that provides support to women in crisis pregnancies (Saving Our Sisters). She now has a makeshift warehouse of baby supplies, children’s clothes and maternity clothes that a mom in need can access free of charge.
Sponsor extraordinaire
Any local organization who is looking for an event sponsor knows they will find a soft heart in Jean Garinger’s insurance agency. While she won’t tell you out loud how much she donates each year to local organizations, the sponsorship and contributions can be seen everywhere.
Derby Public Schools is a routine beneficiary of Garinger’s financial generosity. She has sponsored summertime lunches for the parents and guardians of children taking advantage of the summer free lunch program that ensures that any child in USD 260 has access to a meal, even when school is not in session.
Parents who accompanied their children to these lunches had to sit and watch their children eat because the federal funding didn’t allow for meals for adults. When the school district’s food services department wanted to help those parents, too, they told Garinger about their need and in her typical style, she immediately said she would sponsor parent meals and she provided the funding needed.
Garinger has also been a great friend of the Derby Community Foundation, helping with marketing efforts by serving on the DCF’s Marketing Committee and being an advocate for the programs that the DCF supports. Jean also opened a donor-advised fund with the Derby Community Foundation from which she awards grants to local nonprofits who are serving the community.
“There does not exist anywhere a person with more enthusiasm and passion for generosity than Jean Garinger,” Woolsey said.
Being a business owner in Derby, Garinger admitted she felt a responsibility to repay the service she has gained from her customers. She is also honored to carry on the work of former local American Family Insurance agent Jim Coffey.
Acts of service may be Garinger’s love language, but seeing volunteering as good for the soul she encouraged others to find ways to help out around the community.s
“There are no shortage of organizations that you can get involved with,” Garinger said, “and I just hope that people will look for someone in need and fill that need.”
Pleasantview Baptist Church – Brad Beets and the family of Keith and Amy Bruso were also nominated for the Generosity Award. Pleasantview Baptist Church provides supplies for the staff coffee bar at Swaney Elementary School as well as snacks and meals throughout the school year. Church members have also provided school supplies; helped with landscaping, painted trim and benches, pulled weeds; provided new soccer nets; and fill other needs as they arise.
Keith, Amy, Parker, Conner and Alexis Bruso are wonderful community members and volunteers. After a severe storm last year, the family went out with chainsaws, rakes and a truck/trailer to assist area residents with cleaning up limbs, trees and debris. They have often used their family lawn mowing service to provide assistance without expecting compensation. The family supports Swaney Elementary School in many ways, including support for the Wee Panther Pals, Running Club, Recycling Club, decorating for Christmas and more.
The Derby Community Foundation is proud to recognize these three nominees for their generous acts. Each year, the DCF presents the Generosity Award to an individual or group. Past Generosity Award recipients serve as the selection committee each year, and they are: Carol Keller, Becky Robinson, Ben Ray, Dave Peebler, Broder Landers, Verus Bank/Citizens Bank of Kansas and Ken Lyerla.