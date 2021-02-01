Thu Le, volunteer, and Jennifer Fritz, staff, are the January recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Le, a student, received this month’s volunteer IMAD award for her work at Derby High School. A release from the district recognized Le, a member of the DHS Student Council, for offering advice and helping the district reach parents who have a home language other than English to share important COVID-19 information.
“Staff have shared that Thu is a great student, and more than that, she is a great person and a wonderful example to others,” the release says.
Fritz, a third grade teacher at Tanglewood Elementary, received this months’ staff IMAD award.
Fritz, a remote teacher this year, has been working to accommodate students from multiple buildings. The district’s release says she “continuously goes above and beyond to ensure her third graders are learning and growing during this historic time.”
The release says Fritz set up at 7am at the Derby Public Library in full costume and makeup to pass out Halloween bags and meet her remote students. She also wrote a song for her students, then worked with Mrs. Blagg, the music teacher, to record and share the song before Winter Break.