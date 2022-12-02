When Sara Niyonteze heads to work as a special needs aide with the Derby transportation program, she knows exactly where her two daughters are – and her mother, too. That's because the three generations of family also work on USD 260 buses.
While the part-time jobs provide income for the four women, the work is more than that as it's being part of a larger family.
They enjoy the atmosphere and the camaraderie among the drivers and aides, along with the community of students, parents, teachers and staff.
"I don't really feel like I'm working because I enjoy it," Niyonteze said.
The bus duty has been especially important for her 62-year-old mother, Mary Oliver, who also works as an aide.
"It really brightens her day,” Niyonteze said.
Niyonteze, 43, also works for the district as a para at Wineteer Elementary School. Daughter Jasmine Edwards, 23, like her mother and grandmother, is a bus aide, while another daughter Selena Edwards, 21, is a bus driver.
Jasmine just completed her state board for her cosmetology license and Selena is studying engineering.
"It's steady income while they are going to school," Niyonteze said.
Training a key aspect of the job
Niyonteze worked in a larger school district, but likes the smaller USD 260 and is fine with making the commute from her Wichita home.
This is Niyonteze's fifth year with Derby. Her daughters have been here for four and her mother for three years.
The work involves a split shift and the family needs to be at the bus yard between 6:40 and 7 a.m. and are often done by 8:10 a.m., but sometimes it takes longer. In any case, they are assured of at least 1.5 hours of pay, with pay based on experience.
They need to report back between 2:40 and 3:10 p.m. and are usually done by 4:30 p.m.
While the big buses can carry up to 62 students, the smaller buses that usually carry the students with special needs often have six to 12 passengers. However, while small in number, they usually have a need for more services.
Some of the children need a harness and all need to be wearing seat belts, unlike on the big buses.
"You're like the stewardess on that bus," she laughed.
On a more serious note, they may have behavior issues, such as aggression or anger, and for that, the aides receive special training.
"The more training you have, the smoother the ride goes," she said.
Making a positive first impression
The employees also have to have CPR and First Aid training, and attend monthly meetings where specialized topics, such as handling seizures, are covered.
Niyonteze sits in the bus' rear so she can get a clear view of the passengers and any issues they may be having, including calming them down if needed. Some of them may have autism, and destructive behavior are situations the aides could encounter.
No matter what the challenge, Niyonteze is just glad to be working with children.
"It's enjoyable," she said.
Being with children is a calling she has been answering for two decades. She also has a sideline bounce house business and previously operated a child day care center.
She sees her job as making a positive first impression on the students to get their day off to a good start.
Transportation supervisor Randy Collins has been helpful, Niyonteze said, including giving Selena support she needed to get her CDL.
"Randy is a great guy," she said.
As least for her future as a bus aide, Niyonteze said she wants to keep rolling along with the job.
"As long as they keep having me, they can't get rid of me," she said.