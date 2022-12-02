Bus Family

Sara Niyonteze (back right) is shown with her daughters, Selena (back left) and Jasmine (back middle) Edwards, and mother Mary Oliver (front) – with all four currently helping on buses for the USD 260 transportation department.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

When Sara Niyonteze heads to work as a special needs aide with the Derby transportation program, she knows exactly where her two daughters are – and her mother, too. That's because the three generations of family also work on USD 260 buses.

While the part-time jobs provide income for the four women, the work is more than that as it's being part of a larger family.

0
0
0
0
0