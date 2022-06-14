It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later

Minson reflects on 15 years as a host family for summer baseball players
Peggy Minson was no stranger to being a host family. Growing up in Wichita, her family often hosted foreign-exchange students. When the Derby Twins rolled into town in 2006, she saw it as an opportunity to house players from around the world.
Minson started hosting players the second summer that the Twins were in Derby. She said that she had some interest in the first season, but by the time she inquired about it, all the spots were filled, but she got put on a list for the next season if she was still interested.
Once the next season came around, Minson hosted two players, and she has been a host family ever since. She has even stayed in contact with one of the players she hosted in the first year and still talks to several other players.
“In that first year, I had a good time, and it was a lot of fun,” Minson said. “It was kind of stressful at times, and everything is new; you are not used to it. The fun part was meeting the kids and the parents when they came down for parents’ week. I’ve stayed in contact with one player I hosted the first year and have stayed in contact with several players over the years. Some of them have babies and marriages, so it’s kind of neat to keep up with them.”
Many players have come and gone, and Minson tries to keep in touch and has even met a couple while on vacation. She also likes to watch to see how their careers develop. She hosted one player, Eric Sim, who played for the San Francisco Giants organization and hosted a player for the University of Texas who played in the College World Series.
According to Minson, she didn’t have much experience dealing with young adults under her roof during the first couple of years, so learning how to watch them was a learning curve. She said that now that she has been doing it for so long, she does not worry about it like she used to.
Minson can be seen at Panther Park during the summer and said that she enjoys watching to see how her players are doing and gets to meet several of the other players.
After all these years of being a host family, the memories are what stick out to Minson. Having the opportunity to interact with people around the world is really special to her.
“I think the main thing is just the family memories, all the moments for my whole family,” Minson said. “It’s neat when you are able to meet people. We have had two players from Canada and others from all around the United States. It is fun to meet them all and their parents, just a lot of memories.”
All good things must end, and the summer baseball season is short. According to Minson, it was hard to see her guests return to school, but since she has been able to connect with so many former players, she knows she might see them again.
“I remember the first few years it was so sad when they left; it just felt like a void,” Minson said. “Now that I have done it for so many years, I don’t see it as being final. I might meet them again, and I’ll check on them and see how they are doing, but I don’t get as sad as I used to.”