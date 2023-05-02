QT Wreck Site

A memorial has been established at the QuikTrip near the K-15/Meadowlark intersection for Harper Ivy, who lost her life in a fatal wreck resulting in a fire there on April 24. Investigation into the circumstances around the accident is still ongoing.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

The Derby Police Department is currently heading up an investigation into the fatal wreck that occurred at the QuikTrip off of K-15 and Meadowlark on April 24. 

Around 5:19 p.m. on April 24, emergency responders received a call of a vehicle fire at the QuikTrip location in the 1400 block of N. Nelson Drive.

