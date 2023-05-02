The Derby Police Department is currently heading up an investigation into the fatal wreck that occurred at the QuikTrip off of K-15 and Meadowlark on April 24.
Around 5:19 p.m. on April 24, emergency responders received a call of a vehicle fire at the QuikTrip location in the 1400 block of N. Nelson Drive.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee reported that it appears a van traveling northbound on K-15 turned east on Meadowlark and “for some reason” careened off the roadway into the QuikTrip parking lot, where it struck a parked vehicle being filled with gas.
“When the van struck the car, it knocked the car into the gas pump, which knocked the gas pump over and caused a large fire and explosion,” Lee said.
The wreck resulted in the death of 3-year-old Harper Ivy and left her mother, Stephanie Corey – both of Derby – with significant burns. Corey was transported from the scene in serious to critical condition.
According to a GoFundMe set up to benefit the victims’ family, Corey was put into an induced coma and will require skin surgery for her injuries.
Currently, the name of the other driver is being withheld as they are under investigation, which the Derby PD is in the midst of and Lee said could take upwards of two weeks before being brought to the district attorney for potential charges.
“We’ll thoroughly investigate the case,” Lee said. “We’ll look to see if there were any mechanical issues with the van, if there were any issues with the driver of the van and make a determination based on accident reconstruction, witness statements and statements from the driver as to what may have occurred.”
Lee said the department could make no statement on the cause of the accident, part of that ongoing investigation, at this time.
Along with Derby Police, fire departments from Derby, Mulvane and Sedgwick County responded to contain the fire and had the scene cleared by around 7:20 p.m. on April 24. Derby Fire Chief John Turner also noted a QuikTrip employee turned the pump off shortly after the incident to prevent any further harm/damage.
In fact-gathering mode currently, Lee noted all parties have been cooperative to this point and said his department is being thorough with its investigation.
“Obviously, nothing’s more tragic than a death, especially the death of a child,” Lee said. “I want the public to be assured that our investigation will be methodical, it will be complete and at the end of it we’ll know what caused this accident and proceed from there.”
A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-brandon-ivy-family) has been set up to help with the funeral and medical expenses of the victims involved in the wreck, which organizers said will stay open “as long as needed.” To date, in the week since the accident the GoFundMe has raised more than $80,000 for the family of the victims.