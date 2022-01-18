Inspirational Wellness winner announced

Trina Bauer, left, awards the 2022 Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness Award to Cindy Chase. Chase, a longtime fitness instructor at the DRC, has worked directly with countless individuals to help improve their fitness and health over the years. Bauer says no one she knows is more dedicated to her class participants and clients. The annual award honors a local individual for making positive lifestyle changes while inspiring others along their journey. Nominations for the award come from the community and the winner is chosen by Bauer and a DRC staff committee.

JEFF COTT/INFORMER
0
0
0
0
0