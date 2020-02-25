Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.