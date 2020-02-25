Inspiration comes in many forms. Sometimes it’s just a simple act of kindness. Other times inspiration can be life-changing. It is safe to say that the recipient of this year’s Derby Recreation Commission Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness Award defines true life-changing inspiration.
Derby resident Julie Dombo, a quadruple amputee, was recognized on Tuesday, February 18 as the recipient of the DRC’s annual inspirational award. The Trina Bauer Inspiration Wellness Award is given to honor a local individual who is making positive lifestyle changes, while inspiring others.
Dombo was a school counselor in Haysville and said she has been coming to the DRC since 1985 to walk or work out and has been active for years, keeping her body in shape. She said she always came after school because if she went on home right after school, she wouldn’t come back.
“I was over here pretty much five days a week, at 4 p.m. I knew I had to exercise. I liked food too much,” Dombo said.
Dombo was shot twice in the right lung and once in the right arm in a 2015 armed robbery at a Rock Road cellular phone store in Derby. As a result of the injuries from the event she lost parts of her arms and legs and now wears prosthetics. This year she has also fought to beat breast cancer.
After the shooting incident doctors told her she wouldn’t have survived if it wasn’t for her strength. The fact she was in such good shape for a woman 60 years old at the time was also the key to her survival.
Doctors pumped 38 units of blood into Dombo trying to do everything they could to save her.
“That 21 days in the ER was really hit and miss. I almost died many times. I died on the table twice but they kept bringing me back,” she said.
Dombo said that she is so thankful she is still here today, and for what she has been able to experience because she is.
“I got to walk my daughter down the aisle in Cancun in 2018. I was able to do the River Run again and had 65 people all with Team Julie shirts, encouraging me to keep going,” she said.
As a counselor in Haysville schools, Dombo says she had connection with the down and out kids, and would always encourage them to keep going. She helped kids understand if they could get through middle school and high school, they would have a better life. After the 2015 event she heard from many people, including those kids.
“I got all kinds of cards with notes saying, ‘You saved my life.’ At the time you don’t realize the impact you are having on a young child or anybody until they tell you,” Dombo explained.
She continues work to inspire others by speaking regularly to adult groups and students. She works to inspire other amputees to work toward, in her words, ”Julie’s new normal.”
Dombo said to live each day with some kind of joy and commitment, and appreciate every day you have because it really is a gift of God. “In little Derby, Kansas, on a Tuesday morning at 9:30 you think you’re safe. You just don’t know.”