The Derby Informer staff were recently honored by the Kansas Press Association in its annual Awards of Excellence contest.
Among the 2022 award winners recently announced, five Informer staff members placed, claiming 13 awards overall. Cody Friesen placed first in sports column writing, Jeff Cott and Patty Lane took first for best ad series/campaign and Kelly Breckunitch earned a first in the local business story category.
Other current/past staff members earning awards included the entire Informer staff for the Grad Salute special section (second) and Adam Suderman for headline writing (third). All award winners will be recognized at a ceremony in Newton June 9-10.