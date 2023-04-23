The Kansas Press Association recently announced the winning entries in its annual Awards of Excellence for 2023, with several Derby Informer staff and contributors earning accolades in its Division (Division IV)
First-place awards were granted to staff for the best magazine in Division I, II, III and IV, best front page and to managing editor Kelly Breckunitch in the government/political story category.
Second-place awards went to Cody Friesen for sports column writing in Division I, II, III and IV, David Dinell (feature story), Connie Kiewel (education story), Breckunitch (local business and seniors story) and staff for overall news and writing excellence.
Friesen (feature story), publisher Jeff Cott (grocery and professional service ad) and staff (best story/picture combo) also received third-place awards in the contest.