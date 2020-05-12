In an effort to provide added recognition for this year’s 2020 graduates, the Derby Informer has launched Virtual Graduation website pages. The site is part of derbyinformer.com and is accessible at http://www.derbyinformer.com/virtual_graduations.
With the inability to conduct graduation ceremonies this year because of COVID-19, The Informer wanted to provide a unique awareness opportunity that was special for this year’s senior class.
“These seniors have had some of the most memorable times of their school years literally ripped away from them due to the pandemic,” Informer Publisher Jeff Cott said.
“Parents can submit graduate information for a brief bio and future plans with a photo and more on the site. There is no cost to the parents to submit or for readers to access the information,” he added.
The site has an easy online submission form. All information will be reviewed by Derby Informer staff then made live upon approval.
Parents can submit their information at https://www.derbyinformer.com/virtual_graduations/submit.
The Informer is looking for photos of seniors during their school years or having fun. Those photos will be available for the public to view in a 2020 Senior Photo Gallery on the site.
The 2020 Virtual Graduation site will also have video, scholarship winner photos, award information, feature stories and much more about the class of 2020. Viewers can also have digital access to all the information from our 2020 Graduate Salute print publication that is part of next week’s May 20 issue.
DHS senior parents were notified by email this week of the site and given instructions on submitting information. The Informer will also post bio information, photos and more from area graduates including Mulvane, Rose Hill, Haysville and south Wichita. We encourage home school graduates or parochial school graduates to submit information also.
“I would encourage the community to go to the site regularly as new information will be added daily, including content from the upcoming DHS cap and gown event, of which a date has not yet been set,” Cott said.