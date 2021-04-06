The new indoor activity space at Derby High School couldn’t be a bigger breath of fresh air for its physical education teachers.
It’s precisely why Christy Weve, who chairs the department, said there is no dreading of its sometimes daily or every-other-day meetings to see who will occupy the space during its block schedule.
The space was open for various activities or groups in late 2020, but PE classes began using it at the start of the second semester on Jan. 4, 2021.
“It has been really nice,” Weve said. “It has been a little different due to COVID, but I’ve used it a lot.”
The building is roughly half the size of a football field, but has given new flexibility to classes as well as any activity that is forced inside due to inclement weather. Equipment is stored on the north wall of the facility, but three separate batting cages on the south side of the indoor space can be used at any time. They also painted bases on the opposite side for PE games and teams to take infield when outdoor fields are inaccessible.
From health science labs to warmups for strength and conditioning to the classic kickball or wiffle ball, Weve said it has created a safe and significant space for classes to function without any size limitations.
They’ve even been able to balance the facility usage within the same block. A combination of strength and conditioning, health science and other PE classes have used it within one period.
“It’s understood that strength classes get it for warmups,” Weve said. “After that … we communicate with each other as a department.”
When inclement weather strikes, District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said the spring coaches have done a great job of balancing an indoor schedule from almost dawn to dusk.
“… From an activity side, it has been great because baseball and softball can use parts of it at the same time,” he said. “Soccer can use it too. Tennis and track can then use the gym and get what they need done. Each group can get an hour to two hours of work if needed.”
All scheduling inside Derby High School goes through the athletic office, but outside group rentals go through the district operations office. They carry a list that is given to them by the high school and they check to see if it overlaps with any previous activities.