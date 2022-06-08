At around 10 p.m. June 8, emergency crews responded to a high speed accident at the intersection of Rough Creek and Patriot Avenue in Derby, which left one dead and another critically injured.
Derby Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene to find two separate vehicles with individuals pinned inside. Reports indicate the car that was eastbound – which had been reported earlier for erratic driving – collided head-on with a van traveling westbound on Patriot. The eastbound vehicle flipped upon impact.
“I heard a huge crash and then I started running that way, and then you kind of heard a little explosion,” said Nic Slayton, a Mulvane resident (formerly of Derby) who was one of the first at the site of the wreck. “When I got there, the car that was upside down was on fire pretty good already, so I was yelling at some other people around there. There was a couple people that live on the corner that came out of their house to see what was going on. I told them to get a fire extinguisher, we need a fire extinguisher.”
Slayton was helping his mother, who lives on Stone Path (near the intersection), set up for a garage sale when he heard the explosion around 9:50 p.m. As he approached the scene, he told his wife to call 911. Once the neighbors arrived with fire extinguishers, they tried to keep the flames under control of the overturned vehicle that had caught on fire.
Local law enforcement officer Brandon Bansemer was one of the first responders on scene and started work to free the individual pinned under the car that was on fire. Engine 82 used the Jaws of Life to lift the vehicle and completely free him. No pulse was found, however, and the individual was pronounced dead on scene. The deceased was later identified as Kurtis D. Tabor, 27, of Derby.
Quint 81 handled extrication of the second vehicle, where the individual was pinned between the door and the dash. The difficult positioning prolonged the extrication time (22 minutes), with the individual stable upon removal but in critical condition. As a juvenile, that individual's name has not been released and the last update from Derby PD noted they are still hospitalized at this time.
A number of pedestrians provided assistance, according to Slayton. While those on scene waited for emergency crews to take care of the vehicle on fire, they did try to communicate with Tabor and Slayton said several area residents broke out windows to check for others in the car.
Slayton and others also tried to engage with the juvenile and keep them conscious until emergency crews arrived, trying to assist however possible without complicating issues.
“I just wanted to help out as much as I could. You feel discouraged because you don’t want to run into the flames in case the car explodes more or something,” Slayton said. “I was there praying for them. You feel helpless because you can’t move the car and get them out, but that was one thing I could do, so I made sure I was praying for them and just trying to do whatever else I could do.”
Searches of both cars were completed by emergency crews, with no other victims discovered. All units from Derby and Sedgwick County Fire Station 36 responded to the call.
The Derby Police Department is currently handling investigation of the accident.