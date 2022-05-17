At the May 9 Board of Education meeting, Martha Lawson, Food Services Supervisor for the Derby School district, made the recommendation to raise student and adult meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.
What was part of the COVID recovery plan, the United States Department of Agriculture no-cost meal programs which have been in effect will expire at the end of the summer. Lawson had set prices for the current school year prior to the announcement from the USDA.
Reduced meal prices are established by the USDA and cannot exceed 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. Derby has used the maximum allowed meal price for 30 years and will remain at that price for the coming school year.
Lawson said it will be necessary to raise other school meal prices.
“You see it when you go to the grocery store, when you go through McDonald’s – our food costs are going up,” she said.
Reimbursement rates will also be lower this coming year as well.
Lawson said that they were not fully staffed during the current year but with changes she expects to have an increase in labor cost in the coming year.
Lawson explained the increase in meal prices between elementary, middle and high school levels is a result of larger portion sizes and more choices for older students.
Student reimbursement can’t subsidize adult meals so adults pay the higher price of a meal.
Programs are available that allow families to apply for free and reduced lunches.
Derby school meal prices
|(School level)
|Current breakfast
|Suggested breakfast
|Current lunch
|Suggested lunch
|Elementary
|$1.35
|$1.50
|$2.50
|$2.75
|Middle School
|$1.50
|$1.75
|$2.65
|$2.90
|High School
|$1.60
|$1.85
|$2.75
|$3.00
|Adult
|$2.50
|$2.75
|$4.65
|$4.65