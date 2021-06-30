From 2 to 7 p.m. July 9, the Derby Public Library will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic – with a twist.
A partnership of Damm Pharmacies and Woodlawn United Methodist Church, the clinic will offer both the Pfizer (two dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines. Individuals who get vaccinated will also be entered into a drawing upon getting their first shot (second doses will be offered July 30), with $2,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.
There will be 10 $100 prizes given out and two $500 prizes.
The clinic is part of the latest Kansas Beats the Virus project spearheaded by the Kansas Leadership Center and LEAD Derby (through the Derby Chamber of Commerce), with the goal to increase vaccinations in Kansas.
Appointments can be made by calling Derby Drug at 788-6669, while walk-ins will also be accepted.