A woman is in critical condition after a crash early Monday morning at a railroad crossing near Derby.
The single-car crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of K-15 and 95th Street South.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports Elaine Seager, 70, was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. Lisa Goodman, 49, sustained minor injuries.
Lt. Tim Myers, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the two women were traveling westbound on 95th Street from the Kansas Star Casino at the time of the crash. Their vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at K-15 and 95th, veered off the road and struck gravel at the train tracks.
According to KSN, officials first reported the crash as a car versus train incident but later corrected the report.