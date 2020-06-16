As Mayor Randy White put it, Monday’s ribbon cutting of the Kay and Water Street reconstruction project in Derby’s West End was a before and after moment.
“We have completely changed this part of town,” White said.
The West End (area west of K-15 Highway from Songbird Street to the south city limits) constitutes the old part of Derby, White pointed out, but the reconstruction has given the area new life – a key piece of the West End Development Plan.
Back in 2015, city staff and the Derby City Council created the West End Development Plan to reinvest in that area of town – with the reconstruction factoring heavily in that plan and being dog-eared for action in 2016.
Some other projects in the West End Development Plan – like Warren Riverview Park, the gateway “Derby” sign at Market Street and the river bridge, the new sidewalk along Market Street and signs marking the entrances of the West End Business Park – took precedence, but work officially began on the Kay and Water Street reconstruction project in October 2019 and wrapped up June 8.
“The neighboring businesses and residents have waited a long time for this, and we thank them for their patience,” White said. “The project was completed almost a month ahead of schedule and under budget by half a million dollars.”
Most of the work was done on Water Street (extending from Kay Street to Madison Avenue), according to city staff. However, there was a significant amount of work done surrounding a railroad crossing on Kay Street – which city staff noted was a substantial cost and required coordination between the city, contractor and railroad.
WSP provided the design and engineering services for the Kay and Water Street project and Pearson Construction completed the street work.
Getting the reconstruction project done is seen as a benefit not only in the immediate future, but further down the road as well.
“The newly constructed street is a great benefit to residents and businesses in the West End and Derby as a whole. Providing a high quality industrial street through the area improves traffic flow and safety,” said Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires. “The project also provides pedestrian connectivity through the area and to Warren Riverview Park.”
“Reconstruction of these streets is another substantial investment in the West End. It literally paves the way for business expansion. City staff are ready to work with landowners and potential buyers to redevelop the area,” Squires said. “Investing in infrastructure in this area not only helps retain the businesses we value, but also encourages reinvestment and growth.”