Improvements near completion at soccer complex

This spring, the Derby girls soccer team called Panther Stadium home for the entire 2022 spring season. The reason? The soccer complex, which opened in August of 2020, got another facelift to improve the longevity of the facility.
According to USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones, the decision to temporarily relocate the soccer team to Panther Stadium was due to a culmination of factors but intended to benefit the Derby soccer program and improve the overall quality of the soccer complex.
An irrigation system was installed shortly after the conclusion of the boys soccer season in the fall, which Burke cited as a contributor to creating some low spots on the playing surface and sidelines that needed to be addressed. A crew has begun to work on improving the turf to ensure the playing surface of a Bermuda grass blend will have time to establish before the peak growing season in the summer.
Dugouts were intended to be added in earlier phases of the soccer complex and installed before the first game this spring, but supply chain issues pushed the completion of the project back. Burke said that the construction of the dugouts would have impeded the playing field, so all involved in the project opted to focus on targeting all updates at once to be ready for the 2022-23 school year.
“This was not a decision that was taken lightly and many conversations by all involved led to this decision,” Burke said. “In the end, it was decided this was the correct approach to get everything completed this spring. This will allow a healthy length of time for the turf to establish over the summer and be ready for both the fall and spring seasons next year.”
The complex has seen its fair share of delays since its inception in 2019. In late 2019, the district staff had to correct an issue with the light placement, which shrunk the original plans of a 200-foot field by eight feet and additional windows in the press box. Like many projects, the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the delays.