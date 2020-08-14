Shortly after the completion of projects to enhance Kay and Water streets, more improvements for Derby’s west end were given the go ahead at the city council meeting on Aug. 11. Specifically, the Derby City Council approved a resolution authorizing the reconstruction of Market Street from K-15 to the Arkansas River.
During a budget workshop in June, a supplemental request for the reconstruction was made following a citywide pavement analysis. Though the city also moved to double expenditures in its pavement management plan in the 2021 budget, five projects were identified through that analysis as needing more than typical maintenance (i.e., mill and overlay). Market Street was one of the worst and made a priority project for 2021 in the capital improvement plan.
“The condition of the pavement has degraded beyond normal maintenance,” said Derby Director of Finance Jean Epperson.
Estimated cost for the reconstruction is $310,000 – to be covered by General Obligation bonds. Given the the priority, Epperson said it was recommended costs for the Market Street reconstruction be included in the 2020A bond series to be issued Oct. 29 (so funding would be available in 2021).
Council member Jack Hezlep questioned if reconstruction would include changing the grading of the road to make it more uniform, and City Manager Kathy Sexton said she would check with the engineers.
Given that it is a main passage for traffic coming from the west and the number of heavy vehicles that travel that street (including Derby’s own firetrucks), Mayor Randy White has seen and heard about the need for that reconstruction.
“When I get calls about our roads, this is it,” White said. “It would be nice to get this part of our city back to the standards that we’re used to.”
All in agreement, the city council voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing the Market Street reconstruction project (from K-15 to the Arkansas River) and providing issuance of bonds to cover the cost.