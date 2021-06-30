The city of Derby is currently working to improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles at the intersection of Madison Avenue and K-15 (Baltimore Avenue). Efforts to improve the traffic signal at that intersection began last week and are anticipated to be completed by July 21.
Upon completion, the improvements will provide for protected left turns in all four directions – indicated with a green arrow, which allows for better separation of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
The new signal configuration will also include a flashing yellow arrow that requires left-turning vehicles to yield to oncoming traffic and then proceed to turn when traffic permits. The flashing yellow arrow signal operation will resemble recent changes made to several signals on Rock Road.