Derby’s Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm (6802 Oliver) will be hosting an American Cancer Society Relay for Life event, Illuminate Hope, starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. The event is free and open to the public.
Luminaria bags will be lit among the trees in honor of those lost to/diagnosed with cancer, and a Luminaria ceremony will be held. Bags can be purchased for $10 and donations are being accepted at the event.
Additionally, there will be Christmas carolers, a fire pit with s’mores, scavenger hunt, photos with Santa and live reindeer included as part of Illuminate Hope.