“I wish we could just go back to school.”

Derby High School senior Reece Watkins wants to pursue a welding career after graduation. Now he’s worried that might not happen.
“Who knows if the jobs are going to hire us now, knowing we’re down four months of training,” Watkins said. “This is when we need [that training] most.”
The first real steps of his career path begin after high school, and Watkins feels like he’s already being held back.
Ever since at-home online learning began, his classwork became a breeze, he said. He and his friends aren’t motivated to do their online classwork because they “don’t need to try.”
“I haven’t learned one thing since the coronavirus started,” Watkins said.
When at-home learning began, district leadership decided that students’ grades couldn’t go down. Grades could only be improved. Watkins thinks that’s had a negative impact on everyone’s motivation.
Watkins thinks the welding program in particular has become ineffective, given how hands-on it is. You can watch instructional welding videos, but it’s not the same, he said.
“We can’t do welding through a phone.”
And Watkins said it’s not just welding: other hands-on programs, such as nursing, need to be done in-person to be effectively taught, he said.
“I think it will really impact our chance for a job,” Watkins said.
He’s not learning anything in his other classes either, he said – and with everyone’s classwork going electronic-only, cheating is widespread.
“[Students] have group chats online,” Watkins said. “When somebody finishes an assignment, it gets passed around, people change it up a little bit for their style, and then they all submit it.”
Students are supposed to spend around four hours a day doing classwork online, but rampant cheating and easy workloads mean many students are done in minutes, Watkins said.
Watkins understands the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. He realizes it’s unprecedented and there’s nothing he can do to change the school district’s arrangements, and he understands teachers are trying their best. But he’s frustrated.
Under normal circumstances, senioritis would have kicked in for much of the 2020 senior class. But Watkins wants a more satisfying, fulfilling ending.
“I wish we could just go back to school.”