Derby resident Lucie Kline went to a hospital in November 2018 for what was supposed to be a routine operation. What happened afterwards was anything but that.
Kline got sepsis. As she put it: “it caused my hands and feet to die.”
And there were other complications. Her blood was clotting too much. Organs were failing. She got infection after infection.
“I really should have died and I didn’t,” she said. “I was just thankful to be alive.”
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition related to a body’s reaction to infection. Usually, chemicals are at work in the body to fight infections, but sepsis happens when they’re not in balance.
Sepsis affects more than 1 million Americans each year and about 50 percent of them die, according to the Sepsis Alliance. However, despite that heavy toll, the group reports that fewer than half of all Americans are even familiar with sepsis – or know the term.
But Kline, 24, certainly does now.
When Kline finally left the hospital six months after her operation, she needed prosthetic legs and most of her fingers were missing. She does have some knobs on her left hand, but that’s about it.
Despite all these setbacks, Kline has managed to find a way to survive. She credits her husband, Lane, her two children, and a supportive family for that.
Making life as normal as possible
“The only way I was able to get though it was focusing on getting better for them,” she said. “There are some days I wake up and am discouraged from having to wear heavy legs or when it takes longer to do something. Then I see my kids watching me or my husband cheering me on and it just keeps me going.”
Lane, who works as an aircraft mechanic, has lived in Derby his whole life, while she moved here from Kansas City six years ago.
Before the drastic life change, Kline was working for a home care company. Now she stays at home, making it through her day and watching the joys of her life, Nalla, 3, and Curtis, 2, and determined to live as normal a life as possible for herself – and them.
“You can’t let your disabilities stop you,” she said. “I can still drive and take care of my kids.”
She tells them, “Just because mommy doesn’t look like everyone else doesn’t mean I can’t do the same things.”
With Kline’s desire to get back to living a full life, she has a trip planned in May to Florida where she’ll snorkel and go deep sea fishing.
While she can do many things that she did before the losses, things that other people take for granted, such as tying their shoes or putting their hair up, can’t be done without assistance.
Doing the best each day
In addition, stairs and inclines are hard for Kline to handle with the prosthetics.
The mental aspects of dealing with a dramatic life change was really hard at first and she tried to not let it get to her too much.
But Kline has a secret weapon: a “crude and wicked” sense of humor, which she employs to help make it through her days.
Although Kline is in pain most days, she doesn’t take any medication to mask it.
“I don’t want to be a zombie or miss out on anything with my kids,” she said of her desire to live through it.
While people have asked Kline about giving presentations about her journey, she hasn’t gotten to that point yet. She is active on social media, and friends and family keep up with her on Facebook.
As for advice for people facing difficult times like her, Kline speaks from experience – and the heart.
“Just keep going as things are going to get better eventually, even if you can’t see it now,” she said.
She urges others to “wake up every day and do the best you can for that day.”
“It may not be as good as the day before or it may be better than the day after, but eventually everything will fall into line and you’ll be doing things you didn’t know you could do two months ago.”