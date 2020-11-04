Marie Noffert and Jamie Welch were the October winners of the school district’s I Make A Difference award.
Noffert, a volunteer at Derby North Middle School, was October’s volunteer winner. Noffert provided support “in and out of the classroom” for students, staff and anyone else in need, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder said at last week’s Board of Education meeting. She noted that when Derby North’s Scholar’s Bowl team was in need of a sponsor, she stepped up to help out at each event. She followed the team’s bus to events and helped unload materials, set up before the start of meets, and clean up when everything was over.
“The appreciation and support Marie has given to students and staff [at Derby North] has been a source of encouragement and positivity for many,” Moeder said.
Welch, a sixth grade science teacher, was October’s staff IMAD winner. Moeder noted that Welch “consistently seeks ways to help those around her,” including students, staff and family members. Welch also acts as the Student Council sponsor, a role in which she “listens to the student members and helps them achieve their goals of helping others in the community.”
“Jamie is a bright light that walks the halls of [Derby Middle School], and is often seen decorating the walls to help create an enjoyable environment,” Moeder said. “She always goes the extra mile.”
Welch didn’t let the pandemic change her attitude either. Shortly after the COVID-19 shifted Derby Public Schools to remote learning, Welch established a rock garden at the middle school that featured positive words and phrases and encouraged community participation. She also led efforts to make positive posters on the school’s front lawn to show students how much they were missed.